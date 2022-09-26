Ever wondered how you could visit the island from Castaway? How about that cove from The Beach? For every epic journey immortalized on the silver screen there’s a very real filming location that lurks in the background tugging at our adventurous souls. From climbing the cliffs of Cliffhanger to running the rapids of Deliverance, you can re-create 15 of the greatest adventures in Hollywood by visiting these iconic filming locations.

15 Iconic Filming Locations You Need to Visit

1. Follow Leonardo DiCaprio through ‘The Revenant’ wilderness.

The Scene: Left for dead after barely surviving a bear attack, Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) makes his way through a vast snow-covered valley.

The Place: Kananaskis Country in Alberta, Canada

Forget the bear attack or the equally ferocious performance by Leonardo DiCaprio; the real star of The Revenant was that stunning wintry backdrop of bleak mountains and sharply cut river valleys. Though the story is set in 1820s Montana and South Dakota, director Alejandro González Iñárritu shot the majority of the film on location across the Canadian border in Kananaskis Country, Alberta, a vast system of parks and reserves west of Calgary in the Canadian Rockies. Kananaskis Country is not only a fantastic spot for following Leo through untouched Canadian wilderness; it also boasts two alpine ski resorts (Nakiska and Fortress Mountain), a competitive cross-country ski area (Canmore Nordic Centre) and ample trails for mountain biking, backpacking, hunting, and fishing.

