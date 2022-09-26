15. Drive up to (but not over) the cliff from ‘Thelma & Louise’

The Scene: Thelma Dickinson (Geena Davis) and Louise Sawyer (Susan Sarandon) drive full speed to their certain death after a lengthy police chase leads them to the edge of the Grand Canyon.

The Place: Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah

Most people assume that Thelma & Louise drove their 1966 Thunderbird over the Grand Canyon, but this dramatic — and at the time controversial — closing shot was actually filmed in Dead Horse Point near Moab, Utah. Like the Grand Canyon, this state park features a dramatic overlook of the Colorado River and covers a vast stretch of high-altitude desert. The best way to explore the region and its immense vertical cliffs is to, yes, drive along the Dead Horse Point Mesa Scenic Byway. From the visitor center you can hike the eight miles of adjoining trails that crest the canyon rim or mountain bike along the Intrepid Trail for 17 miles of interconnecting loops. Bring a tent to camp out under the shade of juniper trees in the park’s 21-site Kenyata Campground.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!