10. Fly-fish the best spots in the ‘River Runs Through It’

The Scene: The young Maclean brothers head to the Blackfoot River for the first time to try their hands at fly-fishing.

The Place: Gallatin River (near Bozeman, Montana)

Though the book and movie are both set in Missoula on the Blackfoot River, director Robert Redford instead shot the film on the upper Yellowstone, Boulder, and Gallatin Rivers. Why? The Blackfoot had become too degraded from logging and mining. The Gallatin was home to most of the fly-fishing scenes and has since become a major destination for sports fishermen from around the country. In fact, the fly-fishing industry saw a whopping 60 percent increase in the year after the movie came out and, 25 years later, visitors still flock to western Montana to live out the lifestyle the Maclean brothers inspired. Head to the pioneering Dan Bailey Fly Fishing shop in Livingston to gear up before you cast off.

