12. Follow ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ to the top of the Outback

The Scene: Three drag queens on a bus tour through the Australian Outback climb to the top of a red rock canyon dressed in their full feathery regalia.

The Place: Kings Canyon in Australia’s Northern Territory

Halfway between the Outback’s largest settlement (Alice Springs) and its famed sandstone monolith (Uluru) lies the region’s most overlooked attraction: King’s Canyon. Priscilla Queen of the Desert was such a cult hit around the world that it single-handedly put this remote canyon in Watarrka National Park on the map. Now foreigners come not only to immerse themselves in traditional Aboriginal culture (still very much preserved in Australia’s Red Center), but also to explore a reserve in the middle of the desert that acts as a refuge for more than 600 species of native plants and animals. Try the four-mile Kings Canyon Rim Walk at sunrise or sunset to replicate the iconic scene from the movie, or venture further afield on the 14-mile Giles Track, which connects Kings Canyon with the spring-fed waterhole at Kathleen Springs.

