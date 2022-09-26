6. Follow Tom Hanks to the ‘Cast Away’ island

The Scene: Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) washes up on an uninhabited island after surviving a plane crash in the South Pacific.

The Place: Monuriki Island, Fiji

Monuriki Island is a tiny dollop of sand and rock off the coast of Viti Levu, Fiji, that’s increasingly known by its more tourist-friendly name: Tom Hanks Island. It’s also occasionally spelled Modriki and, confusingly, right next to the unrelated “Castaway Island.” Whatever you call it, this uninhabited spot was the unforgettable backdrop for the 2001 tale of a lonely FedEx employee and his survival against the odds. Unless you’ve washed up here after a plane accident (or traveled to Fiji on your own boat) you’ll have to visit on a guided tour from Denarau or a nearby resort. Hike to the viewpoint just below the island’s 584-foot peak for the best views, snorkel the lagoon for the finest underwater action, and keep an eye out for the native crested iguanas as you circumnavigate from beach to beach. BYO volleyball to share the experience with Wilson.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!