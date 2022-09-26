2. Hike through the Oregon Trails of ‘Wild’

The Scene: Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon) sets off on a multiweek journey along the Pacific Crest Trail.

The Places: Mount Hood, Crater Lake, Smith Rock, Paulina Lake, and the Oregon Badlands

Strayed hiked 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail from the Mojave Desert of Southern California up to the Washington border. However, the vast majority of Wild was shot on location in Oregon, including Paulina Lake Lodge (which doubled for Kennedy Meadows, high up in the Sierra Nevada) and the Oregon Badlands (which stood in for California’s Mojave Desert and Modoc Plateau). Some of the filming locations aren’t anywhere near the Pacific Crest Trail (including the cathedral-like Smith Rock near Terrebonne). To replicate other scenes — like camping on the edge of Crater Lake — you’ll need to make a bit of a detour. The most iconic locations from the film that were shot in the very spot Strayed hiked include Mount Hood National Forest (sight of the opening scene where she looses here boot over a cliff) and the Bridge of the Gods (sight of the closing scene where she decides to call it quits).

