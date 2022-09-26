14. Hike through the rain forests of ‘Avatar’

The Scene: The avatar of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) encounters Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in a lush rain forest after surviving an attack by a thanator (one of Na’vi’s many predators).

The Place: Hamakua Coast, Hawaii

Director David Cameron may have dreamt up one of the most vivid fictional worlds in Hollywood history, but Avatar also included some non-CGI backgrounds that were shot on location in a very real Hawaiian rainforest. The soaring hills and cascading waterfalls of the Big Island’s Hamakua Coast that stood in for the rain forests of Pandora in parts of the film. To find out why Cameron choose this verdant coast of northeastern Hawaii, take a ride along the Hamakua Heritage Corridor drive from Hilo over to the Waipio Valley Lookout. Stop along the way at Akaka Falls State Park to view a 442-foot waterfall before trail-running like Jake Sully through the native forests of nearby Kalopa State Recreation Area. Cap off the journey with a rest on Waipio Valley’s deserted black-sand beach.

