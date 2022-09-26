9. Kayak the river from ‘Into the Wild’

The Scene: Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch) pushes a kayak in a shopping cart past mushroom rock formations before launching into a raging river and barreling through treacherous rapids.

The Place: The Colorado River

Lee’s Ferry Boat Ramp in Arizona’s Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is the only spot for hundreds of miles where you can easily launch into the Colorado River — and that’s exactly where director Sean Penn shot this scene. Many of the spectacular kayaking sequences, however, took place further down the river in Nevada along a relatively safer section between Lake Mead and Bullhead City. Desert River Outfitters runs several single-day or multiday trips through this stretch of the Colorado River, while Kayak The Colorado offers rentals near Lee’s Ferry. For the latter, keep in mind that you’ll need to get a toe upstream to Glen Canyon Dam and kayak back to where you started as trips past Lee’s Ferry into the Grand Canyon require entering into a weighted lottery with the NPS for a noncommercial river permit.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!