7. Ride a Camel through ‘Lawrence of Arabia’s’ desert

The Scene: Lawrence, as a junior officer, is sent out into the desert to locate the Hashemite rebels with whom he would join in a revolt against the Ottoman Empire.

The Place: Wadi Rum, Jordan

Wadi Rum is an expansive valley of red rock monoliths and sandy corridors in southern Jordan that was the jaw-dropping setting for much of David Lean’s landmark 1962 film. Inhabited by humans since prehistoric times, this striking World Heritage Site has emerged in recent years as a popular adventure tourism destination. Mountain climbers can follow the old Bedouin routes up the area’s sandstone cliffs while would-be explorers can set off on a camel safari into the desert to live out their Lawrence of Arabia fantasies. Don’t leave Wadi Rum without hiking “The Seven Pillars of Wisdom,” a classic loop trail near the visitor center that’s named after Lawrence’s autobiographical account of the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Turks.

