11. Ride the ‘Easy Rider’ route through Navajo Nation

The Scene: Two counterculture bikers traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of America pass through a valley riddled with bizarrely shaped rock formations.

The Place: Monument Valley along the Arizona-Utah border.

With striking sandstone buttes that rise 1,000 feet above the Colorado Plateau, Monument Valley may be one of the most photographed locations in Hollywood. Not only does this desert landscape feature in Easy Rider, but also Forest Gump, Stagecoach, The Lone Ranger, and a dozen other westerns shot over the past century. To follow the Easy Rider route, set off on your bike from Kayenta, Arizona, following US 163 northeast until you reach Bluff, Utah. Much of the valley lies within the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park (a Navajo Nation equivalent to a national park), which has one solitary hike: the four-mile Wildcat Trail. Make sure to pack a tent and camp out at Tipi Village to gaze up at the Milky Way from some of the darkest skies in the Lower 48.

