3. Ride through the Patagonia of ‘Motorcycle Diaries’

The Scene: Alberto Granado (Rodrigo de la Serna) and Che Guevara (Gael Garcia Bernal) ride a motorcycle through Argentinean Patagonia before leaving their country for the first time, on a boat crossing into Chile.

The Places: San Martin de los Andes, Bariloche, and Lake Nahuel Huapi.

The Lakes District of Argentina is often overlooked for the Patagonian wilds of Mount Fitz Roy and Perito Moreno further south, but it’s no less thrilling of an adventure for intrepid travelers in search of an awe-inspiring ride. The memorable journey from Argentina to Chile depicted in Motorcycle Diaries remains one of the most dramatic crossings of the high Andes, requiring two days, three ferries, and reserves of patience to complete. Start in San Martin de los Andes, skirting the edge of powder blue glacial lakes down to the four-seasons resort of Bariloche (the continent’s most iconic ski town). Catch ferry No. 1 across Lake Nahuel Huapi to Puerto Blest and ferry No. 2 from nearby Puerto Alegre to Puerto Frias, where you’ll bumble along a dirt road into the tiny Chilean hamlet of Peulla to overnight. Continue the following morning on ferry No. 3 to Petrohue and ride beneath the shadows of the steam-capped Osorno Volcano over to the adventure travel hub of Puerto Varas, Chile. Book ferries with Cruce Andino, which has a monopoly on the route.

