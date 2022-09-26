13. Rock-climb the cliffs from ‘Cliffhanger’

The Scene: Gabe Walker (Sylvester Stallone) dangles below a limestone overhang high above the valley floor as a rescue helicopter circles above.

The Place: The Dolomites, Italy

Cliffhanger introduced mountain climbing to mainstream America and, in the process, welcomed many of the industry’s top talent into its crew to create the most realistic depiction of the sport ever seen on the silver screen. Although the film takes place in the Rocky Mountains, director Renny Harlin chose instead to shoot the majority of the climbing sequences in the Dolomites of northern Italy near the resort town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. This region — site of the 1956 Winter Olympics — is one of Europe’s top climbing destinations with a number of via ferrata routes (like Col dei Bos) and more traditional mountaineering ascents (such as Ha Chiamato Kubista at Cinque Torri) to bring out your inner Stallone. To re-create the famed accents from the film, head to the Tofane cliffs within the Natural Park of Dolomiti D’Ampezzo.

