5. Run the ‘Deliverance’ rapids

The Scene: Four friends from Atlanta arrive at a remote stretch of the Cahulawassee River to run it before it’s drowned forever by the construction of a new dam.

The Place: The Chattooga River.

The Chattooga River stood in for the fictional Cahulawassee River of James Dickey’s 1970 novel Deliverance (basis for the 1972 film of the same name). Director John Boorman shot most of the canoe scenes on a 10-mile stretch of the river from Earl’s Ford Road to Lake Tugaloo along the Georgia-South Carolina border. As the film suggests, this river is not meant for beginners and is notoriously difficult. Expect several rough sections like the infamous Five Falls (five class IV-V rapids within a quarter-mile stretch). Southeastern Expeditions runs intermediate and advanced clinics on the Chattooga, while the nearby Tallulah Gorge State Park (used for the calmer water scenes after Drew dies) is more suited for beginners.

