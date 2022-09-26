8. Visit the beach from ‘The Beach’

The Scene: Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio) swims to a pristine beach in the Gulf of Thailand, skirts past armed guards protecting a cannabis plantation, and arrives at a secret settlement where Westerners live off the grid.

The Place: Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Koh Phi Phi is no longer the untouched paradise it was when Leo first set foot on its shores back in the year 2000, but this backpacker Mecca (a staple of Southeast Asia’s “banana pancake trail”) still retains all the natural beauty evident in Danny Boyle’s classic tail of post-collegiate wanderlust. Much of The Beach was shot around Maya Bay on Ko Phi Phi Leh, which is now a fixture on many snorkeling excursions. Koh Phi Phi is also an excellent spot to hone your climbing skills with a dramatic fortress of limestone cliffs that soar above the turquoise sea (try the 450-foot Tonsai Tower for the toughest routes). Whether you climb its jungle-clad hills or snorkel its crystalline shores, you’ll never be more than a few steps away from the closest beach bar where you can find a heady mix of fire-dancing shows, Thai boxing matches, and all-night parties in honor of whatever phase of moon happens to be in the sky.

