If you love to relax with a cold beer, this is the yoga class of your dreams

Beer and yoga. The holy combination was only the stuff of dreams, until now.

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

It seems that some good people in Germany have decided for the world: Now is the time.

No more separation of what can only be described as two of the most transcendent experiences in life: cracking open a cold beer, and practicing yoga.

RELATED: Are you willing to try goat yoga?

Right now you’re probably asking yourself, “How could someone integrate both beer and yoga into one activity? Won’t this much goodness in one place rip space and time apart at the seams with its otherworldy beauty?”

It turns out, no. It won’t. And lucky for us, Germany has decided to share what should ultimately become their national pastime with the rest of us.

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Aug 2, 2016 at 4:21am PDT

Beer yoga has made its way past German borders into Australia, home to another enlightened group of folks that have embraced the practice with open arms (and bottle openers).

According to Mashable, BierYoga’s founder Jhula says of the practice, “BeerYoga is fun but it’s no joke. We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness.”

Beer yoga involves incorporating the delightful beverage into specific yoga poses where participants won’t spill said beverage all over themselves, and potentially their classmates.

A photo posted by BierYoga (@bieryoga) on Aug 5, 2016 at 4:19am PDT

If you’re in Sydney, Australia this weekend and feel like giving beer yoga a go, check out this event page where you can sign up.

RELATED: 10 stretches to kick-start your morning

Here’s hoping the practice makes its way to the U.S. sooner rather than later.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!