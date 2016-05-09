Illegal killing of juvenile great white shark sparks anger





The gruesome image of a juvenile great white shark’s head, removed from the body of a specimen originally said to have been caught on a Southern California pier, is generating anger as it spreads via social media.

The image was posted to Instagram on Sunday by Drew Yanina, with the caption: “Someone killed a baby white shark and left its head on display at #Newportpier … I’m speechless.” (Warning: The below images are graphic.)

Someone killed a baby white shark and left its head on display at #Newport pier… I’m speechless A photo posted by Drew (@savage.xdrew) on May 8, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

Yanina, when reached by GrindTV, said he pulled the photo from a post by shark diver and conservationist Ocean Ramsey, whose page shows a different photo of what might be the same shark, with part of the caption reading:

“Sorry to need to share this sad photo but if anyone knows who caught and cut up this baby white shark and left it on #NewPortPier please let us know.”

The photo of the shark’s head was originally posted to Instagram by Madi Makoff, who works with Ramsey. Neither Ramsey nor Makoff responded to inquiries from GrindTV.

Great white sharks are protected in California and killing them is illegal. It remains unclear who caught this particular shark, or when – or even where.

Jon Mitchell, a Newport Beach lifeguard captain, told GrindTV that the image was not captured on Newport Beach Pier or nearby Balboa Pier. He said both piers were concrete, not made of the type of wood that appears in the photo of the shark head.

“More than likely that photo was taken on a private dock, and somebody just associated that with being a pier,” said Mitchell, adding that California Department of Fish and Wildlife wardens were conducting interviews in the area on Monday.

(On Wednesday, NBC reported that the shark head, in fact, was found on a Newport Beach dock.)

On Yanina’s page, somebody suggested that the angler probably thought it was a mako shark and “then got called out and bailed.”

Many were describing the shark as a mako in comment sections, but Christopher Lowe, a white shark expert from Cal State University Long Beach, confirmed Monday that it was a white shark.

Also on Monday, the photo was posted to Facebook by the Marine Science Conservation Institute (MSCI), after it received the image from prominent shark tagger and conservationist Keith Poe.

The MSCI’s caption: “Some whacko caught this baby white shark on the Newport Beach pier in California and then beheaded it, leaving the head on the pier. If you know anything about this horrible, illegal act, please contact California Fish and Wildlife officials. Thanks to Keith Poe for alerting us.”

Reads one of more than 100 comments on the MSCI page: “Illegal and immoral. Hope they fine the person responsible for this cruel act.”

Juvenile great white sharks are common off Southern California, especially in the spring and summer, as they feed on rays and small fishes.

They’re occasionally hooked by pier anglers, who are supposed to know the regulations and cut the line once they recognize that a white shark has taken their bait.

In at least one case in 2012 on Manhattan Beach Pier in Los Angeles County, a fight nearly broke out when the angler initially refused to cut his line.

