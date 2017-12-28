



As the book starts to close on 2017, we wanted to take a look back at some of the people the surf world lost this year. There were some very influential legends of the sport that passed on to that big wave in the sky, and we wanted to pay tribute to all of them before we look forward to 2018. Ride in Peace.

The original surf pioneer, Jack O’Neill is credited with inventing the wetsuit, creating one of the first major surf companies and opening one of California’s first surf shops. His 94 years on Earth were spent dedicated to surfing.

The founder of SURFER, John Severson envisioned a world long before it came to be (just like Jack O’Neill). He published a 36-page magazine to promote his film “Surf Fever” in 1960, which he called “The Surfer.” This later became “Surfer Quarterly” and eventually grew into the SURFER we know and love today.

Bruce Brown gave the mainstream world the first legitimate look at surfing and surf travel with his legendary film “The Endless Summer.” He was a true surf film pioneer and can be held directly responsible for launching surf trips and surf film careers ever since. A legend the likes of which we’ll never see again.

“The Godfather of East Coast Surfing,” Dick Catri was the first East Coaster to surf Pipeline and Waimea Bay. Catri helped establish a true surf industry on the East Coast in its infant days, which led to opportunities East Coast surfers have enjoyed to this day.

A post shared by Louis Venezia (@louis_venezia) on Sep 22, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

This one particularly hurts because of how young Zander Venezia was. While surfing a shallow break near his home on Barbados called “Box by Box” during Hurricane Irma, Venezia was caught inside by a big set and slammed into the reef. Venezia was a promising young pro junior already making a name for himself on the North America circuit. His passing is a truly tragic one.

A post shared by Sophia Tiare (@sophiatiare) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:36am PST

A rising queen of the paddle world, Sophia Tiaré Bartlow was the 2014 U.S. SUP Surfing Tour champion. She tragically passed away in a car crash with her boyfriend on the island of Oahu. As the daughter of World Champion surfer Jericho Poppler, Bartlow’s bright future in the surf world was imminent.

WQS veteran Jean da Silva was a bright and cheery surfer who constantly made others laugh. But he struggled severely with depression, and ultimately took his own life. It was a gut-blow of a loss, and one that is going to hurt the surf world for some time.

Happening just days after he paid tribute to Jean da Silva’s passing, big-wave surfer and local Puerto Escondido standout Oscar Moncada was killed in a car crash in Mexico. He spent two years on the Big Wave Tour and consistently set the standard for high-performance riding at the Mexican Pipeline.

A California surfboard shaper and former professional surfer, Paul Burke was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike to his surfboard factory. Leaving behind a wife and four children, this was a tragic loss for the Southern California surf community and his friends and family.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!