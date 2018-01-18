Increases to Havasupai Falls Visitor Fees Will Affect Your 2018 Visit





If you plan on visiting the wondrous Havasupai Falls in Arizona this year, it’s going to cost you a bit more than it previously has.

According to AZ Central, “The Havasupai Tribe, which oversees the remote corner of Grand Canyon that is home to Instagram-famous Havasu Falls, Mooney Falls and Beaver Falls, has significantly raised its permit and camping fees for the 2018 season that begins Feb. 1 and runs through November.”

The changes will most certainly alter your plans for the 10-mile hike that’s become a much sought-after trip for outdoor enthusiasts. The changes are as follows:

– Camping costs will comprise of a flat fee.

– A one-night stay at the campground, including taxes and fees, will be $140.56 per person. Two nights will be $171.11 and three nights $201.67. Those rates are roughly $50 higher than in 2017.

– An $18.33 per night peak fee charge will be tacked on to stays on Friday, Saturday or Sunday; certain spring dates; and select weekday holidays.

– There will be a new three-night maximum stay for each reservation.

– All reservations are pre-paid and non-refundable.

This is the second straight year of increased fees for Havasupai Falls after 15 straight years without any increases. Tribal officials say the increases are due to the popularity of the falls.

As they said in a statement on their website, “With the advent of the internet and social media the Havasupai Nation has gone viral. We have many more reservation requests than available campground spaces. The impact of visitors in the canyon and the cost of maintaining trails and visitor services has been overwhelming.”

Reservations can be made online or via phone, and typically sell out quickly when they open on Feb. 1.

