The Incredible Story Of Shark Attack Survivor Jimmy Napeahi

“I got bit on my hip, my ass, and my hamstrings,” recalls Big Island of Hawaii shark attack survivor Jimmy “Ulu Boi” Napeahi. “I just remember punching the shark in any way that I could, fighting for my life,” he added. Such a heavy story…and a cool look at his rural, off-the-grid life on the Big Island. Video courtesy of Hurley’s ‘Tour Notes’ series.

