Industry | Starboard 2018 Now Online!





Built for paddlers, by paddlers. Over in Bangkok at Starboard’s headquarters, there’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes.

Prototypes that never make it out of the shaping room, experiments that would make you raise an eyebrow in disbelief, and of course, the testing. Oh, the testing.

In a sport where millimeters and seconds make a massive difference, Starboard is proud to present their 2018 line-up: tested to be the most high-performing boards they’ve ever produced, and vetted to be the most eco-friendly boards on the market. Featuring innovations like Airline Technology, Deluxe Double Chamber, and eco-friendly construction methods, or the simple trash-gathering ‘paddle pick’ we’re sure there’s a ride in this line-up for every paddler. We’re here to catch waves, win races and save the planet. Are you on board?

Product & Innovation Features for 2018:

Eco-Innovation – Starboard Sets a Benchmark in Sustainability

2018 is a landmark year for Starboard in eco-innovation, leading the watersports industry to a more sustainable future by reducing the harmful substances that are used in your boards and incorporating more recycled, bio-based, and sustainable materials. Working together with the Protect Blue family, Starboard advocates for all things ocean and inspires others to protect our big blue playground. For every board purchased, a mangrove tree is planted that makes your board carbon net positive and minimises its impact on the planet and they have partnered with Sustainable Surf and are part of the EcoBoard project. Starboard is excited to push limits not only on the water, but also in the workshop and at the table with other leaders in sustainability.

You can learn more about Starboard’s sustainability efforts at star-board.blue

New Airline Technology – Inflatable Convenience, Composite Performance

The world’s first significant breakthrough in tuning rocker lines and deflection. The Starboard Airline uses external stringers to stiffen the board beyond belief.

How does it work?

The free-flowing aramid cable locks the board in shape when inflated, creating a solid trustworthy hull sensation. The patented Airline Technology utilises a pre-set free-floating cable. It is attached to the nose, goes under the bottom and ends at the fin box. The preset cable is slightly shorter than the board so when the board is inflated, the cable comes under tension and stiffens the board significantly.

Could this efficient, lightweight technology change the future of inflatable performance boards? Watch the video below to see this innovative technology in action:

Deluxe Double Chamber – One Step Closer to the Hard Board Feel

The double I-BEAM stringer enhances stiffness and added safety thanks to the extra chamber. The feeling of paddling with the stiff double I-BEAM stringer is getting very close top a hard board, propelling inflatable technology to another level. The chambers offer up to 42 liters of safety float, the next level of safety for inflatable paddle boards.

2018 Lima Race Paddle – Next Evolution of the Bolt



With its redefined outline and cleaner catch the new Lima’s rounder tip makes the catch even easier and more precise, reducing the impact on your shoulder which means you can paddle harder with less attention to your strokes. The direct catch and it’s ability redirect automatically is what makes Starboard’s World Champion race team choose the the Lima paddle. The highest performing paddle in the Starboard range, adding a touch of magic to each stroke.

Wide Point – Making Surfing Truly Simple



The all new 32” Wide Point now boasts more V in the rocker line, a squarer tail for more control and a pinched nose for added agility and better control than ever before.

• Extra stable 32″ width makes surf sessions last longer.

• New pro-inspired outlines and progressive bottom shapes. Makes for fast and reactive turning.

• A versatile range with 5 board sizes. For big to small conditions, entry and intermediate to advanced riders from 8’2″ x 32″ through to 11’2″ x 32″ for heavier riders.

Flat Water Go – Get Up & Go

The new GO range is offered in the beautiful Tikhine lines featuring custom artwork from Sonni Hönscheid and David Carson with 3 art options available ~ available in both a composite or inflatable construction.

This great shape blends nice glide with good stability making it suitable for day trips, yoga sessions and fitness workouts. The increased waterline and higher volume makes the 11’2″ x 32″ a top Tikhine choice for riders above 100 kg.

Redesigned 2018 Raceboards – Fast Is Easy

Sprint – Meet Starboard’s fastest board yet

The ultimate speedster for flat-water racing with insane acceleration and amazing top-end speed – but also able to perform well in choppier ocean conditions with exceptional surfing capabilities. With a dugout foot well for lowered center of gravity sloping up to a flat tail allows the paddler to have the most stable positioning whether they sprinting or back on the tail surfing waves or kick turning. With a heightened rail profile the board pops quicker in flat water at sprinting speed and offers more grip and control in choppy conditions. The accentuated V shaped front deck accelerates water displacement and pops faster.

All Star – One board, all conditions

One board designed for ultimate versatility by world-class athletes and top shapers. The nose volume has been optimized for surfing, downwind and chop performance allowing the board to pop quicker. The boxy, parallel rails provide more stability and reduce rolling – combined with side planes on the hull and chamfered edges this is the most stable All Star the team has designed. The other major change is a flatter tail concave creating a more solid platform when surfing or buoy turning.

Ace – The downwind game-changer for choppy water and open-ocean conditions

When there’s chop, you need pop. With the new improved nose shape this board just wants to keep going and going, the added volume allows the board to pop through chop whilst hammering upwind, prevent pitched when downwinding and also gives you super easy catching ability for any bump. The heightened sidewalls allow for more grip on the waves, less rolling and less splash into the cockpit. On the top of those sidewalls we’ve also added more beach hand mounts to make the board easier for beach starts. The inside tail of the board has been widened with more dug-out rails, this creates more room for your back foot when buoy turning and surfing. The board has been made with a lighter highest grade Biaxial carbon technology, combined with pigment infused resin this is the fastest and lightest Ace ever.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

