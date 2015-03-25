Industry Update: Esky Coolers Earn Grizzly Bear Resistant Certification

GOLDEN, Colo. – March 25, 2015 – Boasting an unrivaled ice-retention rate and touted for overall extreme durability, the Esky Series Cooler now further solidifies its standing as the leading high-end cooler brand thanks to the recent testing and certification of its 85 quart and 55 quart models as official Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) approved products. From the dual padlock slots that use a standard 2 inch lock, and the rugged catch-free latches, to the thick-wall blow molded, high density polyethylene exterior and 2-3-inch urethane foam core, sportsmen and sports-women alike are now equipped with the ultimate bear-resistant food containers available to the consumer market.

Packed with a tantalizing mix of fish, honey and other bear attractants, the Esky 55 quart and 85 quart coolers proved to be an unbeatable match against the live grizzly bears at the IGBC Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, Montana. By withstanding a minimum of 60 minutes of tearing, biting, bending, pulling and clawing, the coolers passed the test. The lid did not open more than ¼ an inch, leaving the Grizzly’s taunted. With the IGBC certification, the Esky Series Coolers are aiding to decrease the availability of human food to bears, which in turn ensures that bears do not become conditioned to otherwise traditional human food and garbage sources (trash bins, campsites, etc.).

“Coleman has set the bar with cooler design and innovation for more than 60 years, and is now setting the standard in high-end super coolers with the Esky Series Cooler product line.” said David Allen, President of Coleman U.S. “While category leading ice-retention and innovative features are the pillar of Esky, ensuring that our customers and their goods will stay safe whether they are hunting in the high country or enjoying a trip in a National Park that requires a certified bear resistant food container, is a testament to Coleman’s main goals and objectives.”

Along with the IGBC certification, these Esky Series Coolers include a built-in cutting board for food and game preparation, an antimicrobial liner to resist odor, mold and mildew, and a dual drain with a fitting for a standard garden hose and a 2-inch wide mouth opening. The coolers have a six-year limited warranty and are made in the U.S.A.

Esky Coolers are available at Field & Stream, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bass Pro, other independent sporting goods retailers, and online at www.Eskyseriescoolers.com.

As an international leader in the innovation and marketing of outdoor products, The Coleman Company, Inc. helps people have fun and make memories by providing the gear integral to their favorite outdoor experiences. The company’s products include its legendary lanterns and stoves, as well as coolers, tents, sleeping bags, airbeds, backpacks, furniture, and grills under the Coleman® brand. Additionally, the company provides flotation devices, towables, rainwear and airbeds as well as safety and survival equipment under its Stearns®, Sevylor®, Sospenders®, Helium® and Aerobed® brands. Founded in 1900 in Wichita, Kan., and headquartered in Golden, Colo., Coleman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jarden Corporation and can be found online at www.coleman.com.

