Industry Update: Kokatat to Expand SwitchZip Line in 2016





Last year paddle wear manufacturer Kokatat broke new ground with the innovative Idol dry suit, the first dry suit model to feature a fully separating watertight zipper that allows paddlers to wear the garment as a full dry suit or as an individual top. Soon, the California-based company will be expanding the line of gear offering the Idol’s SwitchZip technology to three new garments.

For Spring 2016 SwitchZip will be integrated in the new touring specific Radius Dry Suit ($1,295), the Surge Paddling Suit ($850), and the Passage Anorak ($589 w/SwitchZip). The Passage Anorak, as well as the tops of all suits with SwitchZip, can be warn alone or mated with any other SwitchZip compatible pant, including the Idol.

“Last season paddlers saw how fantastic SwitchZip is in one suit. With the expansion of the technology, they get additional versatility as they can now mix and match tops and bottoms,” said Jeff Turner, Kokatat Sales Manager.

The SwitchZip replaces traditional–and bulky–dry suit zipper systems that cross the shoulders or chest. By moving the zipper to the lower torso, the new line of dry suits allows for maximum freedom of movement with each paddle stroke. Additionally, the SwitchZip design eliminates the need for a separate front or rear relief zipper and reduces the suit weight.

Kokatat will introduce its Spring 2016 Collection at the 2015 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Salt Lake City, UT, August 5-8.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

