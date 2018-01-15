Infamous Big-Wave Surf Spot Jaws Lights up This Weekend

When the forecast is looking promising for the infamous Maui big-wave surf spot Pe’ahi (aka Jaws) the big-wave surfing world shifts gears and all eyes are on the brave souls that charge it.

With a favorable forecast leading into the weekend, the anticipation was high that Jaws would show its teeth … and it certainly did. A handful of the big-wave surfing world’s heavy hitters were on deck to drop into some bombs.

A post shared by Keala Kennelly (@kealakennelly) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:58am PST

Big-wave charger Keala Kennelly scored this video of Kai Lenny taking off on an early morning bomb on Sunday. “It’s Big and lumpy out here. A little morning sickness,” Kennelly said in her Intagram post.

A post shared by Nic von Rupp (@nicvonrupp) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

Nic von Rupp chimed in on social media saying, “18ft at 18sec the buoys are reading. Feels good to be back at #jaws.”

Even some of the skis were having trouble making it out to the lineup. You can hear someone in the video say “Ski down” as one of the personal watercrafts takes a little pounding from an inside wave. It goes to show just how powerful even the 5-foot inside section of this spot is.

And hard-charger from New South Wales, Russell Bierke got slotted in the perfect spot on this monster early in the morning.

Read more about surf from ASN

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!