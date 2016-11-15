Injured BMX pro Scotty Cranmer talks for first time since accident





BMX pro Scotty Cranmer is a little over a month removed from the life-changing accident that’s left him with a serious spinal injury. He decided to get in front of the camera and give us a first-hand update this time.

Cranmer goes through the accident and everything he remembers up to being knocked out. He tells that he finally came to a couple days after the accident and everything since then has been an uphill battle, but a challenge he is taking head-on.

His friend Alex Whistance recalls the accident as well and discusses what was one of the most difficult things he’s ever been a part of when he was the one waiting with Cranmer for the ambulance to arrive and not knowing whether or not his friend was going to die.

Cranmer was finally moved to a rehabilitation facility in his home state of New Jersey, where he tells us that things have been getting better and better each day. His movements are slowly coming back little by little. But he acknowledges it is a long road ahead but is up for the task. We’re glad to see Cranmer in front of the camera once again.

Stay tuned to the Road2Recovery campaign page to help Cranmer and his family with their piling medical bills, as well as Cranmer’s YouTube page for future updates.

