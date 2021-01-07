Some people just don’t seem to feel fear. From big-wave surfers to base jumpers, these folks just seem to be hardwired to take radical risks while remaining calm and calculated.

A prime example of this fearless behavior is exemplified in this clip from adrenaline junkie, Alexandre Mulle, who goes speedflying through a narrow canyon known as the “Crack,” located in Switzerland. Speedflying is similar to paragliding, but with a smaller wing that allows for higher performance and tighter turns.

Mulle took high-performance flying to a whole different level, with wild turns and flips as he dodged the cliff walls and managed to keep control. So hit that play button and hold your breath––its a wild ride.

