Inside an unsanctioned, unsupported ultra-relay





Unsanctioned endurance events are on the rise. More and more are popping up around the country — often the grassroots effort of a bunch of buddies who just like to ultrarun or bike or move over long distances.

It’s not surprising: Athletes on a budget are frustrated with rising race-entry fees and an increasing pay-to-play mentality.

The six 30-something amateur and pro runners featured in the recently released short film “Birdstrike” are an example of one creative way to enter an unsanctioned event: They were drawn to some swag, free training and new friends, all staged by outdoor apparel companies Oiselle and Polartec.

The initial communications started something like this:

Oiselle: “We’ll give you this new cooling clothing (engineered to enhance the body’s natural evaporative process) to test while you run 340 miles across the desert to try to become the first all-female team to win The Speed Project, an unsanctioned, unsupported ultra-relay from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.”

All-female team: “OK. We’re in.”

While it was easy for these ambitious women to sign up, it was another story entirely to race in extreme heat over multiple days, battling injury and all kinds of mental anguish to win.

GrindTV caught up with the runners to see what they — and maybe others considering their own unsanctioned “speed project” — can learn from such homemade events.

What was the single toughest moment of the run?

Sarah Bard, Missoula, Montana: On the side of the highway in Death Valley: The heat was suffocating, the road a straight line into nowhere and slightly climbing; my stomach was in knots and I felt totally out of control of my body. It was a 6-mile leg, but after a mile, I wasn’t sure I could go more than 2.

Collier Lawrence, Bend, Oregon: Climbing out of Death Valley on a windy road, with no shoulder for the crew to pull off safely, in the middle of the day meant I had to run until I got to where they could stop. Not knowing where or when that stop would be was a different mental game that took all the mental and emotional energy I had.

Nora Bird, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin: Those 12 hours of uncertainty of whether you had lost a runner or not. The physical demand on our bodies was great, but then pair it with that kind of emotion that early on …

What tricks did you learn along the way that others might apply to their own “speed project”?

Devon Yanko, San Francisco: When the road stretches out in front of you forever and you feel like you are getting nowhere, just do what you can: Put one foot in front of the other. Focus on the simple things right in front of you.

Cathleen Knutson, Seattle: The feeling of support from our runners and crew motivated me to keep going. I also counted telephone poles; after so many, I could look at my watch to see my pace and distance.

Sarah Bard: I said yes to The Speed Project without knowing anything about it because being part of a team is a cherished opportunity. It gives you greater purpose in your actions, it makes you appreciate the contributions and the strength of others, it reminds you that we are not alone in our actions and endeavors.

Collier Lawrence: Breaking things into the manageable chunks — whatever a “manageable chunk” is in the moment. Then breaking that manageable chunk into manageable chunks. Telling yourself a mile is almost over because you’re already doing it and the last quarter mile doesn’t count because you can always do the last one, so really it’s just a half mile until you get into the next mile. Then you break down the next mile. I literally do this for every distance: 200-meter repeats on the track to 340-mile relay races.

What lessons did you bring back from the road that you can apply to life?

Sarah Overpeck, Indianapolis: When I think about how much others are giving of themselves to a team effort, it encourages me to focus a little more and try to give a little more. That’s a refreshing reminder in any aspect of life — work life, relationships and, of course, this badass lady gang of a team!

Nora Bird: That I can do anything. That doing seemingly crazy things can lead to some amazing adventures and wonderful lifelong connections.

Cathleen Knutson: Surrounding yourself with people who inspire you will help you grow as an athlete and person. Their belief in my talents cultivated a stronger belief in myself.

Sarah Bard: Say yes. Is it sometimes complicated — to take time away from work, to travel, etc. — but if you are given an opportunity to try something new, to explore yourself, to meet other people, do it.

