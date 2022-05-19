On May 12, seven climbers from the Full Circle Expedition reached the summit of Everest, nearly doubling the number of Black climbers to reach the top of the world. In addition to Sherpa guides and support, the climbers included Manoah Ainuu, Eddie Taylor, Rosemary Saal, Demond “Dom” Mullins, Thomas Moore, James “KG” Kagami, and Evan Green.

Before the expedition, we spoke to the trip leader and 30-year-outdoor-industry-veteran Phil Henderson, who first attempted Everest in 2012. He called his team Full Circle because “it’s really about each of us giving back, continuing that legacy of one person making opportunities and providing comfort and space for another person.”

He added, “It’s about the Sherpa people and working with them. It’s sharing that connection with other American climbers who haven’t been to the Himalaya.”

Henderson said their fiscal sponsor included The Greening Youth Foundation, which works with youth and people of color in Atlanta, Georgia, by helping them get technical training and work experience. “We’re trying to build relationships with people who aren’t just into climbing, but environmental recreation and education,” he says. “The opportunities to climb reach those communities, the Black communities, including Memphis Rox and others. We focused on the lack of information and the lack of untold stories.

“It runs so deep. It’s not that people are excluded; it’s how do you get exposed to [climbing and mountaineering] when it’s not in your community?”

The Full Circle Expedition received support from title sponsors VF Foundation and The North Face, dozens of other sponsors, and more than 1,000 donors who altogether raised $184,642.

“To our knowledge, only 10 Black climbers have stood on the top of Everest,” the team wrote on the Full Circle 2022 GoFundMe page. “This expedition will permanently change the future of mountaineering on a global scale.”

Meet the team of climbers from Full Circle Everest:

Manoah Ainuu (MT) Manoah has climbed routes like The Rostrum and Lurking Fear in Yosemite, Liberty Ridge on Mt. Rainier and the Regular Northwest Face of Half Dome (the first Grade VI climb in the U.S.). What he loves most is introducing people to the sport. Manoah leads a climbing clinic with kids in Atlanta and Memphis.

The members of the Full Circle Expedition who did not reach the summit include Phil Henderson, Fred Campbell, and Abby Dione.

“While a few members, including myself, did not summit,” Henderson wrote on Instagram, “all members of the climb and Sherpa teams have safely returned to Base Camp where we will celebrate this historic moment!”

