An Inside Look at UTMB, the World Series of Ultrarunning

The Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc is a single-stage mountain ultramarathon that draws the world’s top ultrarunners. It’s an agonizing ~105-mile route that features over six miles of ascent around Mont Blanc Massif. We got an inside peek at the action (and the anguish). Consider this your introduction to UTMB, the World Series of ultrarunning.

A quarter past 2 a.m., Saturday — Courmayeur, Italy.

A few hundred paparazzi wait impatiently, speculating on when the first runners will arrive. They wait in one long line—armed with high-end mirrorless cameras, sipping mugs of instant coffee, wearing colorful, bulbous puffer jackets and headlamps—like a string of Christmas lights.

There’s palpable tension in the brisk mountain air surrounding the de facto halfway point of the race. Is this the year an American finally wins UTMB?

Even in the quietest part of the night, both sides of the paved path leading in and out of the gym-turned-aid-station are tightly packed. An hour ago at Lac Combal, the last timed checkpoint, the leaders were slightly ahead of course record pace. But that was early in the night.

Just a few minutes later we hear cowbells, perhaps a half-mile away, and the crowd begins jostling for a better view. By our rough calculations, they have gained even more time on the record.

News spreads up the steep mountain valley faster than the racers can run toward us. The heavyweight battle between the soft-spoken Spaniard Killian Jornet and the American flamethrower Jim Walmsley is as good as billed. The two favorites are just seconds apart, more than 10 minutes ahead of third place. It feels inevitable that one will win the race.