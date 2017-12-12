Longboards and shortboards, fun boards and foil boards. Everyone has their own opinion about which SUP surf craft reigns supreme, of course, we’d just say to ride them all. Down in Oz, SUP surfer Jackson Close presents his case for the SUP longboard. Equal parts shredding and soulful, Close rips critical turns with precision and then finds his perch on the nose of the board. Enjoy.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

