



Jackson Goldstone might be the most fearless youngster we’ve ever seen. Armed with his BMX bike, this kid charges — and man, are we jealous of his commute to kindergarten.

His video has grabbed more than 22 million views on Facebook alone. Turns out, this was Jackson from six years ago. Imagine what kind of stunts this kid is pulling now.

Today, Jackson Goldstone is 11 years old. He’s still hitting massive ramps and catching some insane air — doing things that guys twice his age wouldn’t dare attempt. No stranger to danger, he shows no signs of slowing down.

