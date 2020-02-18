It’s no secret that serious snowfall has recently buried many mountain resorts across the West. With countless avalanche incidents and even resort closures, high-country weather stories have stormed news feeds for the last couple of weeks.

And according to SnowBrains, several fortunate ski areas have reported breaking the 400-inch mark for their snow totals this season. Specifically, conditions are all-time for skiers and riders in Jackson Hole, Alta, and Snowbird right now.

“Jackson Hole plunged back into the powder vortex, receiving 53 inches in the last seven days and 38 inches in the last three,” stated Jackson Hole on Monday. “Torrents of majestic Teton cold smoke poured from swirling skies, creating blank canvases seemingly every run. Although tamer than January, February has certainly delivered a constant stream of stoke thus far. We’ve eclipsed 400 inches on the season thanks to this cycle, and with about two months left, we’re confident we’ll leave our season average behind in a whirlwind of frosty flakes.”

According to On the Snow, the last seven-day snow totals in the U.S. have Jackson Hole sitting at the top with 48 inches. Stevens Pass (Wash.) is second with 39 inches, followed by Wyoming’s Grand Targhee Resort (37 inches), Washington’s Alpental (34 inches) and Colorado’s Winter Park Resort (30 inches) rounding out the top five resorts across the country.

However, this new snow layer carries with it some risk. Avalanches and sketchy road conditions have also headlined the recent spat of weather news.

While now is certainly prime time to get in some resort laps, safety reigns supreme. Check avalanche conditions in the area you plan to ski or ride. There’s still plenty of snow out there to enjoy.

