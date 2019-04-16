



Jackson Kayak Cuda

Jackson took concepts developed for the company’s 2011 sensation, the pioneering river-running Coosa fishing kayak, and made them bigger and better for the new Cuda. It’s purpose-built as a “standable” kayak, and comes complete with an assist strap that makes the transition from seated to vertical much less dicey. The discussion really has to start with the mesh Elite Hi-Lo seat though—a veritable throne that lives up to its name. The rod stagers notched into the foredeck also carry over from the Coosa, securing rods lying on the deck. The new goodies include one of the better stretched-out cockpit hatches going—one large enough to stash even the big guns favored for blue-water big game—and Jackson’s new, unique rod tip cover up front that deflects “grabby” shoreline branches. Our testers gave it good grades for fishing the flats, where its quiet hull, high seating, on-deck tackle storage and stand-up stability are great strengths, but also remarked that it has most of the hallmarks of a true open-water boat. Only downside to this otherwise killer crossover: The relatively low-volume bow spears through surf and chop, making for a soggy ride. ($1,199; $1,399 with rudder in roto-molded, high-density linear polyethylene, L: 14’3”; W: 29.75”; 74 lbs., 400-lb. capacity, JacksonKayak.com) —Paul Lebowitz

CLICK A BOAT BELOW TO READ REVIEW

Emotion

Grand Slam Angler Freedom Hawk

Pathfinder Jackson Kayak

Cuda Hobie

Mirage Revolution 11 Ocean Kayak

Trident Ultra 4.3 Wilderness Systems

Ride 135

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!