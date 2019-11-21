On Wednesday night in Burlington, Vermont, snowboarding pioneer and founder of Burton Snowboards Jake Burton Carpenter passed away due to complications from recurring cancer. According to an Instagram post from Burton, he passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was 65 years old.

As reported by the Associated Press, Carpenter had sent out an email to his staff earlier this month stating, “You will not believe this, but my cancer has come back.” He had been diagnosed with testicular cancer back in 2011, however, after several months of treatment, he had been given the news that he was clear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burton (@burton) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:45am PST

The Burton brand began in 1977, when Carpenter had an idea to improve upon the early, simple design of the “Snurfer,” which was invented by Sherman Poppen in 1965. More than 40 years later, the sport that he helped start in his Vermont garage has turned into a billion-dollar business and a Winter Olympic staple. He dedicated his life to perfecting the design of the snowboard and other snowboarding products, and is widely revered as one of the most influential figures the sport has ever known.

“He was our founder, the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we all love so much,” stated the brand in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Carpenter will be missed dearly by the snowboard world, and will certainly never be forgotten for his monumental contribution to the sport of snowboarding.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!