James Casey SUP Foiling

For those who thought the SUP foil thing might be a fad, well, you may want to rethink that assessment. SUP foiling continues to grow in popularity and is showing no signs of slowing down. But can we really be surprised? Peep this latest edit from Australian shredder James Casey to see just how fun SUP foil surfing can be.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

