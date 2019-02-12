When it comes to traveling, one place really stands out for February cover star James McAvoy: Spain, especially Madrid.

“I’m a bit obsessed,” he confessed behind the scenes at our cover shoot.

The Spanish capital certainly has a hold on the Scottish-born actor, but Barcelona, Spain’s second most populous city, is also a favorite. He particularly likes that city’s Gothic Quarter, a historic district filled with Gothic buildings and even some Roman ruins.

But Madrid, for now at least, is at the top of his list. With its sunny weather, tasty food, and amazing wine not far away, there’s a lot to love about the city. In fact, McAvoy might even consider staying there for awhile.

“I could see myself living in Madrid,” he said.

Learn more about his favorite places to travel in the video up top, and check out our full profile on him in the February issue of Men's Journal.

