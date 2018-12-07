Jeep Released an All-New Truck, The Gladiator





Recently, Jeep released a mid-sized pickup truck, the Gladiator. It’s the only open-air pickup truck in the industry and has been engineered from the ground up with Best-in-Class towing and payload.

Unlike most other top-level trucks, the Gladiator comes stock equipped with a solid front axle (maximizing articulation), a locking from differential (maximizing traction) and enhanced departure angles. This truck is designed to get you through the most challenging terrain. And it’s built to be “the most capable off-road truck on the market,” according to Jeep.

For these reasons, the auto experts at MotorTrend are saying, “This Gladiator is ready to fight for pickup supremacy.”

The Gladiator was built in the same Toledo complex as the Wrangler. This gives it the same feeling a four-dour Wrangler but is 31 inches longer and the wheelbase is 19.4 inches longer, as well. It has a full 5-foot bed and is 400 pounds heavier.

You can buy the Gladiator when it goes on sale in the second quarter of 2019. Stay up to date on the latest Gladiator news at Jeep’s online Gladiator page.

