Diver surrounded by millions of jellyfish in Jellyfish Lake





A unique migration occurs every day in a saltwater lake on Eil Malk Island, a part of the uninhabited Rock Islands of Palau in the Western Pacific Ocean, and diver Nadia Aly found herself smack-dab in the middle of it.

Ten million jellyfish swim from one side of the lake to the other as they follow the sun in the popular snorkeling destination called Jellyfish Lake.

“Once I found them, I was overwhelmed with the shear amount of jellyfish that were around me,” Aly, 29, of Seattle, Washington, told MailOnline. “I was nervous, as I didn’t want to kill any with the movement of my fins as they are literally all around you.”

Jellyfish Lake is a landlocked saltwater lake that was formed 12,000 years ago. It is connected to the ocean through fissures and tunnels in the limestone of an ancient reef.

As the jellyfish evolved in the algae-rich lake, they lost their sting, allowing for snorkelers to swim through clouds of moon and golden jellyfish without the fear of getting stung.

According to PBS, the jellyfish have eight primitive eyes and algae that live within their cells and migrate twice a day to get sunlight to their internal algae so that the algae can grow. At night they swim to a lower depth, return to the over side of the lake, and start over the next day.

Aly spent a total of eight hours in the waters of Jellyfish Lake, capturing several stunning photographs, including a selfie.

“I shot thousands of photos over the few days I was there,” she told MailOnline. “The time of day and location of the sun are the two factors that really make or break the shoot.”

Take a look at a few more:

