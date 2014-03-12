Adventure

Diver surrounded by millions of jellyfish in Jellyfish Lake


Jellyfish Lake
Jellyfish Lake is known to have 10 million jellyfish that migrate from one end of the lake to the other twice a day. Photo by Nadia Aly/Caters News Agency used by permission

A unique migration occurs every day in a saltwater lake on Eil Malk Island, a part of the uninhabited Rock Islands of Palau in the Western Pacific Ocean, and diver Nadia Aly found herself smack-dab in the middle of it.

Ten million jellyfish swim from one side of the lake to the other as they follow the sun in the popular snorkeling destination called Jellyfish Lake.

“Once I found them, I was overwhelmed with the shear amount of jellyfish that were around me,” Aly, 29, of Seattle, Washington, told MailOnline. “I was nervous, as I didn’t want to kill any with the movement of my fins as they are literally all around you.”

Jellyfish Lake
Snorkeler takes selfie in Jellyfish Lake; photo by Nadia Aly/Caters News Agency used by permission

Jellyfish Lake is a landlocked saltwater lake that was formed 12,000 years ago. It is connected to the ocean through fissures and tunnels in the limestone of an ancient reef.

As the jellyfish evolved in the algae-rich lake, they lost their sting, allowing for snorkelers to swim through clouds of moon and golden jellyfish without the fear of getting stung.

jellyfish lake aerial wikimedia
Aerial view of Jellyfish Lake; photo from Wikimedia Commons

According to PBS, the jellyfish have eight primitive eyes and algae that live within their cells and migrate twice a day to get sunlight to their internal algae so that the algae can grow. At night they swim to a lower depth, return to the over side of the lake, and start over the next day.

Aly spent a total of eight hours in the waters of Jellyfish Lake, capturing several stunning photographs, including a selfie.

“I shot thousands of photos over the few days I was there,” she told MailOnline. “The time of day and location of the sun are the two factors that really make or break the shoot.”

Take a look at a few more:

Jellyfish Lake
Following the sun is critical to find the jellyfish of Jellyfish Lake. Photo by Nadia Aly/Caters News Agency used by permission
Jellyfish Lake
Two species of jellyfish live in Jellyfish Lake. Photo by Nadia Aly/Caters News Agency used by permission
Jellyfish Lake
Jellyfish Lake is popular with snorkelers since the jellyfish have lost their sting over time with absence of many predators. Photo by Nadia Aly/Caters News Agency used by permission
Jellyfish Lake
Jellyfish Lake features millions of jellyfish. Photo by Nadia Aly/Caters News Agency used by permission

