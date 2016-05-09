Jess Leedy vs. El Niño | Extreme SUP 3

This past winter, California became a SUP surfer’s dream. Massive swells lined up off the coast and delivered consistently plus-sized surf for weeks on end–all courtesy of a strong El Niño. For proof of how epic this winter was for the Golden State, just take a look at the most recent edit from Oxnard-based SUP shredder, Jess Leedy. The man spent the chilly months nabbing deep barrels and pinning torque-laden turns at an undisclosed California gem. But don’t just sit there reading about it, hit that play button and enjoy seven minutes of progressive SUP surfing at its finest.

