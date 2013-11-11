John John Florence Gives A Tour Of His New House

After signing the largest contract in the history of professional surfing, John John did what anyone in his shoes would—he bought a multi-million dollar beach front pad on the North Shore of Oahu. Fronting Log Cabins, it’s more of a compound than a beach shack. And while his commute to Pipeline may take a bit longer, any bit of north swell will surely be ripped to pieces in front of the new digs.

Video courtesy of HI Shredability from Vice.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!