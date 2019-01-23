



At first glance, this newly introduced personal boat, released by Feelfree US, LLC in conjunction with Joy Sports Co. Ltd, looks a lot like a classic Jon boat. With a closer eye, the resemblance veers more toward a traditional kayak. Don’t be confused – the goal of this new design was to combine the two. With the combination of the open platform, Jon boat design and the technology of a kayak, the Jonny Boats Bass 100 was born.

Claims of ultimate customizability abound, the Bass 100’s main focus was to give the customer the freedom to outfit however they wish. From the options for power to the necessary attachments we all crave in our fishing vessel, the Jonny has packed it all in. “The inspiration of what Jonny is all about came from my own personal experiences, as an angler who does things my way and my two uncle ‘Johnnys,’ both avid fishermen whom I admire to this day,” says design contributor Jim Hager. “And of course, the Jon boat, simple, yet functional and accommodating in its most basic form but with the ability to transform it into an advanced fishing platform reflective of its owner.”

From the limited information on the Jonny Boats website, this jon boat/kayak/standup paddle-boat looks to have an expected date to be in dealers hands by Summer 2019 with a retail tag starting at $799. Specs from the company’s first press release can be found below:

Product Specifications:

Length: 10′ (305 cm)

Width: 35.5″ (85 cm)

Weight: 77 lbs. (35 kg)

Capacity: 375 lbs. (170 kg)

Hull Material: Roto-Molded Polyethylene Plastic

Colors: Blue Gray, Orange, Brown Green, Charcoal

Price: Base Model Starting at $799 (Motors, kits and accessories sold separately.)

More Kayak Fishing Boats:

Old Town Topwater PDL Review

2019 Hobie Mirage Outback

Hobie Mirage Compass Review

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!