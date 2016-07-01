Josie Prendergast is the newest, hottest longboarder on the block





Halfway through her final year of high school, Josie Prendergast has already logged trips to Hawaii, India, Panama, the Philippines and Indonesia, and isn’t about to stop there.

“I want to finish the year at Byron Bay High School and when I leave school, my main focus will be to travel, model and surf,” she tells GrindTV.

Perhaps in line with her Byron Bay upbringing, and relatively young age, Josie also has plans to save the world.

“I would also love to have my own orphanage home or be able to have enough money so I can supply kids in third world countries with everyday basic school supplies. That would be a dream,” she says.

For now though Prendergast’s life is more or less a dream in itself. She spends her time surfing the great waves around Byron Bay, and her school holidays jetting off to model shoots and surf trips to exotic locations. She also keeps a blog of her experiences and travels.

Born in the Philippines to a Latin-Filipino mom and a Scottish-Australian dad, her parents moved to Byron when she was five. Her father taught Josie and her brothers to surf a few years later, and it quickly became apparent that they had a gift for longboarding.

Both her and her younger brother Bernie were picked up by the local legendary shaper Bob McTavish.

“It was pretty natural for me,” McTavish tells GrindTV. “I had made surfboards for their dad way back in the 1960s and it’s great to see the newest generation coming through.”

Josie has an easy grace on a surfboard, that while perhaps doesn’t lend itself to competition, has led to her being sponsored by big surf companies, such as Volcom and now with Billabong. It’s also good timing as the surfing world has seen a rise in the number of women freesurfers, with companies realizing that the most talented women surfers often offer a style, flow and elegance that is very different from the hard competitive edge of professional surfing.

Of course it helps that Josie has a natural beauty and she has combined her supreme surfing skills with an increasingly lucrative modeling career. However at just 17 years old, and still with high school studies to finish, Josie is more focusing on surfing and having a good time.

“I think the future for me is just having fun,” she tells GrindTV. “I am looking forward to traveling with Billabong again soon, going home to the Philippines, making more memories and making new friends.”

