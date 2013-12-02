Surfer Julian Wilson on sex, golf, kneeboards, and the afterlife





Ridiculously handsome, with real smarts, a fabulous model girlfriend, and one of the most progressive and exciting surfing styles in the sport, Julian Wilson, it seems, has an easy life. Perhaps that’s why the latest episode of “Coral Cuts” forced him answer some more of life’s tricky questions, such as choosing between an alaia, SUP, or kneeboard to ride for the rest of his life, tackling reincarnation, or having to decide on being a pro skater, snowboarder, or golfer in his post-surf career. For the record Wilson, an avid and talented golfer, went for golf.

“The thing is, they weren’t even some of the more curly questions,” Coral Cuts’ producer Jason Horton told GrindTV. “We also asked him to choose his favorite surfing invention out of frontfoot deckgrip, paddling gloves, and a Wavejet. While we also gave him the choice of no sex for 20 years, no surfing for 10 years, or having both his thumbs cut off. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he chose to lose his thumbs.”

Of the questions, Julian said, “Yeah, the Coral Cuts questions are pretty random. But it’s also a fun thing to do, and surfing isn’t always about being serious. It’s good to lighten up and have a laugh.”

That’s what Julian discovered after a fairly average, for his standards, start to the year. “At the start of the year I put a lot of pressure on myself. I was traveling alone, and while we were in some amazing places, I wasn’t enjoying myself or my surfing. ”

Julian changed tack, opted to travel with his girlfriend, Ashley Osborne, and aimed to enjoy the tour more. “Having Ash to share the good times and the bad helped for sure,” he said. “I realized I have to be happy to surf well, and from the Oakley Pro Bali in June my mindset turned and the results came.”

From that point Julian has been incredibly consistent, making the quarterfinals in every event since, including a final at the Hurley Open at Trestles in California, and performing one of the biggest aerials in the history of the sport in Portugal. He is currently sitting in No. 6 on the ASP World Championship Tour ranking and is now looking for a big finish at the final event in Hawaii, the Billabong Pipe Masters.

“I want to end the year well, and the goal is still to challenge for the world title next year,” Julian said. “But I will aim to enjoy myself while doing it.”

It seems for now, the golfing career will have to wait.

