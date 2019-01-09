It’s no shock to you, our audience, that Kai Lenny is a big deal. He’s a world-class standup paddler, windsurfer, kitesurfer, surfer, big-wave surfer, foiler and maybe even ping-pong player for all we know.

Turns out that all those ocean skills literally pay off: surf rag Stab Magazine named Lenny as their number 10 wealthiest surfer of 2018 in their yearly “Rich List.”

While Stab doesn’t list where the reported figures come from, they claim that Lenny earned $1,068,000 in 2018, mostly through endorsements from Hurley, Nike, Red Bull, Tag Heuer, GoPro and Vertra. Inclusion on the list puts him up there with the likes of current WSL Champion Gabriel Media, two-time World Champ, John John Florence and seven-time ladies World Champ Stephanie Gilmore.

Does inclusion in this list also make Lenny the world’s wealthiest pro standup paddler? We would guess so. But without Laird’s financial statements, it’s hard to tell.

Don’t stay tuned for more info as this saga unfolds.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

