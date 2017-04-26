Kai Lenny adds hydrofoil to boogie board to create boogie foil





For his latest endeavor, he’s attached a hydrofoil to a boogie board out of necessity, because of a broken ankle. I mean, would you really expect Kai Lenny to stop going in the ocean with a broken ankle?

Lenny explains the reasoning for coming up with the boogie foil in the video: “I broke my ankle and now I’m on the mend. There [weren’t a lot of] ways to get on the water and do something that is fresh, fast and exciting, so I figured why not put a foil on a boogie board?”

Seeming to have plenty of prone fun on the boogie foil, Lenny even thinks it might be something he’ll do once his ankle is healed: “It turns out to be something I might do when my ankle’s fine.”

Only time will tell if the boogie foil catches on, but considering Lenny is basically a fish, we’re thinking that the boogie foil is not as easy as he makes it seem. Plus, the hydrofoils are quite dangerous, as everyday surfers have been finding out.

