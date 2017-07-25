Kai Lenny Foiling vs. John John Sailing

Kai Lenny and John John Florence are both titans in the surf world. The two watermen have made a living shredding the best waves in the world. In this new video, the duo take a break from the waves for a friendly competition. Watch as Kai Lenny races John John’s sailboat using nothing but a foil board and the swells of the open ocean. Who came out on top? You’ll just have to watch to find out.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

