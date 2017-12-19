To be clear, we realize there’s no standup paddling in this video. But when one of standup paddling’s brightest stars performs an unprecedented feat in watersports, we share. Perennial SUP surfing/racing champion, big-wave surfer and SUP foiling pioneer, Kai Lenny, has had a banner year in terms of unprecedented feats and we can’t help but wonder if he’s ever going to stop. Judging by the constant stream of progressive foilboard action we’ve seen from him lately, the answer is no. Catch him here with Red Bull teammate, pro surfer Jamie O’Brien SUP foil surfing massive swell at Third Reef Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu.

More from Kai Lenny’s banner year.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

