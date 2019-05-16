Kami Rita Sherpa Makes Record-Breaking 23rd Mount Everest Ascent





Climbing to the summit of Mount Everest is an accomplishment nearly any adventurer would be pleased with. How about doing it 23 times? That’s how Sherpa climber Kami Rita feels after his latest summit of the 29,035-foot peak, which set a new all-time record and broke his previous milestone of 22 climbs, according to CBS News.

Rita previously set the record of 22 climbs in 2018, and on Wednesday he reached the summit of the mountain to break his own record, said Gyanendra Shrestha, a Nepalese government official that was at the mountain’s base camp.

“It is my profession, but at the same time I am setting new world record for Nepal too,” Rita said to the The Associated Press last month.

The now-49-year-old Rita made his first climb back in 1994, and has summited the mountain almost every year since, except for the years 1996, 2001, 2011, 2014, and 2015, which was due to an earthquake. Along with Mount Everest, Rita has also made climbs of K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

“I know Mount Everest very well, having climbed it 22 times, but at the same time I know I may or may not come back,” he told AP last month. “I am like a soldier who leaves behind their wives, children and family to battle for the pride of the country.”

Even after his latest record, Rita isn’t done with Everest just yet:

HUGE … but completely normal for this man. In an interview with the BBC after returning to the base camp, Kami Rita Sherpa said he is climbing Everest again … NEXT WEEK. pic.twitter.com/iZDcDcjiMp — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) May 16, 2019

