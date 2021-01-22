Adventure

Kayakers Nail One of New Zealand’s Most Notorious and Rarely-Run Waterfalls

New Zealand North Island Taurango Taupo waterfall
Zack Mutton running the remote and tricky drop.Mike Dawson

Hidden in the depths of the Kaimanawa Forest Park in the heart of New Zealand’s North Island is the 80-foot Tauranga-Taupo waterfall. First discovered and descended some 10 years ago by Kiwi legend Brendon Bayley, it’s had a mixed history for kayakers that’s included clean lines, broken backs and near drownings. This December, rains primed the flow-dependent drop to the perfect level of 600 cubic feet per second, and two of New Zealand’s most-promising young chargers returned after a scouting mission with one plan: to run the drop. The 16-year-old George Snook and Zack Mutton made the brutal two-hour hike with kayaks and checked the flow one last time before dropping inThe falls are known for their tricky entrance and tough lip, however, with the sun out on a glorious summer’s day in the Southern Hemisphere, the timing worked perfectly. Everything aligned for the lads to get perfect lines down this beautiful 80-foot waterfall.

Ryan_Lucas_Epic_ILLUS

Over the Edge: Ryan Lucas' Harrowing Survival of the Tauranga-Taupo Waterfall

The harrowing tale of life-saving response, paddling partnership and survival in the wilds of New Ze...

Read article

—See the video of the drop below, plus more of photographer-expedition paddler-Olympian Mike Dawson‘s own paddling exploits.

Maule1

Behind the Scenes: Filming Kayaking's Most Epic Shot Ever”

Read article
JamesPalouse

The Untold Story of the Second-Ever Complete Run of Palouse Falls

Hammack and Shimizu notch third, fourth attempts on highest waterfall ever kayaked

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure