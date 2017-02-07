Kayakers take on rapids in the dark with LED light suits





Welcome to the young world of kayaking at night with LED lights. While certain beaches are putting up lights for night surfing, and skateboarding can be done all over under lights, kayaking doesn’t really have that luxury. But that’s changing.

Whitewater kayakers and brothers Brendan and Todd Wells fitted their suits, kayaks, helmets and paddles with LED lights and struck it at night down the White Salmon River and Outlet Creek in Washington state for this immaculate clip. But this isn’t their first time exploring the world of night kayaking with LED lights.

Last year, the Wells brothers worked on a segment called “Liquid Lumination” that was part of Mountain Mind Collective’s feature-length film “For the Love”. In it, they tackled class-five rapids and 70-foot waterfalls at night in the LED get-up.

As Todd Wells said in a Facebook post regarding that first segment, “This segment was created in just a couple of nights of filming, then most of the lights were too beaten and broken to use much more. Can’t wait to try some more creative filming with some new designs!”

Be on the lookout for more experimentation with LED night kayaking from the Wells brothers.

