In Iceland for skiing, kayaker decides to hit frozen falls as well





Ever go on a trip for one thing, and another opportunity presents itself that is too good to pass up? As CANOE & KAYAK found out, German kayaker Matze Brustmann was in Iceland for a skiing photoshoot when he heard the call of the legendary, icy falls of Godafoss (Waterfall of the Gods).

As Brustmann notes, he’s not aware of many people who have tackled Godafoss. But he was more than happy to suit up and get some of the icy waters while taking a break from the photoshoot.

